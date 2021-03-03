10 things to do this week

02.03 - 09.03 2021
1

Catch flicks

04.03.2021

The 11th Luxembourg City Film Festival puts both local and international cinema in the limelight.

Fewer bankruptcies in January despite health crisis

News Business 03.03.2021 Lynn Feith
Bankruptcies are not reflecting the economic toll of the health crisis yet, although this is likely to change in the months to come, according to Statec. Photo: Shutterstock

Bankruptcies are not reflecting the economic toll of the health crisis yet, although this is likely to change in the months to come, according to Statec. Photo: Shutterstock

Despite forced closures and other pandemic measures, there were fewer bankruptcies in January 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, according to a Wednesday report published by Statec.

There were a total of 120 bankruptcies during the first month of 2021, compared to 154 in January 2020, according to the national statistics bureau.

Despite the economic and financial turmoil caused by the health crisis, forced business closures and other restrictions do not seem to have made a significant change on bankruptcies in Luxembourg so far. However, Statec expects a spike in the number of bankruptcies during the months to come, reflecting the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on businesses.

Throughout 2020, courts declared a total of 1,206 bankruptcies–-most of which were holding and investment fund companies–-a slight decrease compared to 2019, a record year, which saw 1,239 businesses across the grand duchy go bankrupt. 

Statec bankruptcies covid-19 coronavirus pandemic health crisis closures luxembourg