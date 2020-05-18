10 things to do this week

Fewer interim workers in Lux than across the borders

News Business 18.05.2020 Aaron Grunwald
Photo: Henry & Co./Unsplash

Temporary staff made up a relatively small proportion of the grand duchy’s workforce, compared to neighbouring regions and to the rest of the EU27, according to EU figures.

About 1.6% of Luxembourg workers were placed by interim agencies in 2019, per Eurostat.

Luxembourg’s figure was lower than the proportions found in the Belgian (2%), French (2.7%) and German (3.5%) regions immediately neighbouring the grand duchy.

Across the entire bloc, “2.1% of employees in the European Union aged 20-64 worked for a temporary work agency,” the EU statistics bureau said.

The North Netherlands (6.6%) region had the highest rate of temporary employment agency workers, followed by the German state of Bremen (5.3%) and the Spanish regions that include the cities of Barcelona, Santiago de Compostela and Zaragoza (all 5.1%). The lowest rates were recorded on the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily (both 0.2%).

Eurostat published the figures on 18 May.

Eurostat luxembourg economy Employment temp work Greater Region