Financial aid allocated by the Film Fund

On Wednesday, the Fonds National de Soutien à la Production Audiovisuelle (Film Fund Luxembourg) published its annual activity report, presenting its figures for 2019.
Of the roughly €36.7m of financial aid granted, €1.97m were distributed as writing and/or development aid and €33.58m as production aid, including €1.15m for Cineworld projects.
€325,487 in aid was given to 'Carte blanche', €30,000 went to aid for authors and €324,309 for promotion, whereas €47,414 was allocated for grants and €15,500 for subsidies. An additional, €54,270 was allocated to music video projects.
The report also outlined amounts distributed in line with the film fund’s international partnerships, including €175,580 that have gone to the Canada Media Fund for co-development and co-productions as well as €47,250 for the co-development fund with Screen Ireland for the co-development of written and/or women-directed projects.
In addition, another €158,394 were allocated to the fund’s association with ARTE to invest in developments and co-productions to be broadcast on the Franco-German channel whereas the partnership with the FWB-RTBF Fund to support the development and production of French-language Belgian series projects cost another €300,000.