15.12 - 29.12 2020
1

Win cookbook

15.12.2020

Those lovely people at the British Ladies’ Club have given us a copy of “Lëtz Cook”, signed by British ambassador John Marshall, to give away to one lucky reader.

Financial aid allocated by the Film Fund

News Number of the day 17.12.2020 Lynn Feith

 On Wednesday, the Fonds National de Soutien à la Production Audiovisuelle (Film Fund Luxembourg) published its annual activity report, presenting its figures for 2019. 

Of the roughly €36.7m of financial aid granted, €1.97m were distributed as writing and/or development aid and €33.58m as production aid, including €1.15m for Cineworld projects.
€325,487 in aid was given to 'Carte blanche', €30,000 went to aid for authors and €324,309 for promotion, whereas €47,414 was allocated for grants and €15,500 for subsidies. An additional, €54,270 was allocated to music video projects.

The report also outlined amounts distributed in line with the film fund’s international partnerships, including €175,580 that have gone to the Canada Media Fund for co-development and co-productions as well as €47,250 for the co-development fund with Screen Ireland for the co-development of written and/or women-directed projects.

In addition, another €158,394 were allocated to the fund’s association with ARTE to invest in developments and co-productions to be broadcast on the Franco-German channel whereas the partnership with the FWB-RTBF Fund to support the development and production of French-language Belgian series projects cost another €300,000.

