Findel covid checks, Trump impeached, Apollo CEO quits

DP examining Semedo case, EU puts pressure on Astrazeneca and football club losses. Delano’s breakfast briefing for Tuesday.
Findel travellers will need to show they are negative
Passengers arriving at Findel airport, who have spent more than 72 hours outside of Luxembourg, will be required to present a negative coronavirus test result that is less two days old (or a certificate that they’ve recovered from a previous infection). The requirement comes into force starting this Friday and will remain in effect until the end of February. The rule was outlined during a government press conference on Monday evening. Paulette Lenert, the health minister (LSAP), and Xavier Bettel, the prime minister (DP), said the second phase of the national vaccination campaign would focus on people aged 75 and up and those with high risk health conditions (the list is still being developed). The health service will contact residents when a slot is available. Sources: Delano and Paperjam.
British variant found at Junglinster school
A case of the British strain of the covid-19 coronavirus was detected in a Lënster Lycée International School nursery class. The education ministry said all nursery and primary pupils and teachers would be tested, starting today, as a precautionary measure. Sources: government press release.
Moderna working on South African booster
The pharmaceutical firm Moderna said its covid-19 vaccine still worked against the British and South African strains, but it is less effective against the South African variant and it is developing a booster shot. Sources: CNBC, New York Times, NPR and Reuters.
EU confronts Astrazeneca over late shipments
Brussels could block exports of the Astrazeneca covid-19 vaccine outside the EU. Astrazeneca earlier said production problems meant its EU deliveries were far behind schedule. Sources: DW, Financial Times, The Guardian and Politico.
Latest Luxembourg covid-19 figures
Out of 272 PCR tests conducted on Sunday, 29 people tested positive for the coronavirus. That is a rate of 4.63 per 100,000 inhabitants (compared to 5.91 the previous Sunday). There were 71 patients in hospital (compared to 68), including 14 in intensive care (compared to 20 a week earlier). Two people died due to covid-19, bringing the national total to 566. Sources: Delano and health ministry.
Arcelormittal signs job saving plan
Steelmaker Arcelormittal agreed to maintain at least 3,000 employees in Luxembourg until 2025, under a plan agreed by the company, government and trade unions. However, 200 workers will take early retirement and 237 will be transferred to other posts. Arcelormittal also agreed to invest at least €165m in 4 Luxembourg sites. Sources: Delano and Paperjam.
Semedo faces party sanctions
The DP executive committee is considering disciplinary action against Monica Semedo. The Luxembourg MEP was suspended by the European Parliament for 15 days for staff bullying, for which she has apologised. Semedo has been temporarily suspended from party committees. Sources: 100,7, Delano and Paperjam.
Trump impeached
The US House of Representative formally impeached Donald Trump for incitement to insurrection. The ex-president’s trial in the US senate starts on 9 February. If convicted, Trump could be barred from re-election. Sources: CNBC, The Guardian, NPR and Reuters.
Netherlands: third night of curfew riots
Dutch police used water cannons to disperse anti-lockdown demonstrators, who threw fireworks at officers, on Monday evening. Sources: BBC, DW, NBC News and Reuters.
Italy: Conte’s tactical resignation
Italian PM Giuseppe Conte will resign later today, after surviving a confidence vote last week with a slim majority. Conte hopes that he will be able to form a new government. Sources: BBC, DW, The Guardian and Politico.
Tiktok under scrutiny following child’s death in Italy
Italian prosecutors started a probe into the accidental death of a 10 year old girl in Sicily who allegedly participated in a ‘blackout challenge’ on Tiktok. Italy’s data regulator told Tiktok on Friday to block all users whose age cannot be verified. Sources: AFP, DW, Engadget and Reuters.
Twitter asks users to help fact check
Twitter started testing a crowdsourced system to monitor misinformation. Sources: Associated Press, Bloomberg and Reuters.
Apollo founder to step back following Epstein revelation
Leon Black, chairman and CEO of Apollo Global Management, will resign as CEO after an inquiry found the firm paid $158m in consulting fees over five years to Jeffrey Epstein, an admitted paedophile. Apollo has more than $400bn in assets under management. Sources: CNBC, CNN, Financial Times and Reuters.
South Korean GDP rises
South Korea’s economy grew by 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020, higher than expected, apparently due to its handling of the coronavirus crisis and strong exports. Sources: AFP, Financial Times and Reuters.
Spire Global in record-breaking rideshare launch
Luxembourg-based Spire Global had 8 satellites among the 143 small satellites successfully launched by SpaceX on Sunday, which broke a record for a single launch. Sources: CNBC, Spaceflightnow and US embassy in Luxembourg.
Covid-19 cuts football club earnings
The world’s 20 richest football clubs have lost roughly €2bn in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic, according the consultancy Deloitte. Sources: BBC, Financial Times and Reuters.
Agenda
Tuesday 26 January, 10:30am: Luxembourg for Finance’s “Focus on the Nordics” conference. Tuesday 26 January, 6:30pm: Successful Indian businesswomen share their stories at this Indian women’s business chamber event. Wednesday 27 January, 5pm: Delano Live Chat on LGBT in the workplace. Thursday 28 January, 9:30am: Preparing for CSSF onsite inspections during covid-19 training seminar. Thursday 28 January, 10:30am: Luxembourg Stock Exchange sustainability data webinar. Thursday 28 January, 2pm: Paperjam Club crisis communications workshop. Saturday 30 January, 4pm: Amcham and Toastmasters training seminar on spicing up business presentations. Tuesday 2-Thursday 4 February: Deutsche Börse’s “Global Funding and Financing” summit. Tuesday 2 February, 11am: Alfi and Luxflag members briefing on complying with the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. Tuesday 2 February, 1pm: British chamber’s “The Future of the UK/EU Trade Relations: UK-EU Customs and Borders” conference.
Can you believe it?
Bored Panda has some of the best examples of people being hoodwinked by The Onion and other satirical sites on social media.
Today’s breakfast briefing was written by Aaron Grunwald