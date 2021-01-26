Findel covid checks, Trump impeached, Apollo CEO quits

Airport passengers will need to show they are negative for the coronavirus, regardless of where they arrive from, between 29 January and 28 February, the government said on Monday evening. Library photo: Paulette Lenert, the health minister (LSAP), and Xavier Bettel, the prime minister (DP) are seen during a press conference, 4 December 2020. Photo credit: SIP / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen