Fines for breaching covid-19 restrictions last week

During the first week of December, the grand-ducal police carried out a total of 280 covid-19 controls across Luxembourg, according to its weekly report.
In 150 cases, people were fined for not following the restrictions or for violating curfew. 14 of these fines were issued during two traffic checks around Wiltz and Echternach, as people were also out past the allowed time and without a legitimate reason.
The statement also indicated that in 15 cases, reports were submitted to the competent authorities either because people did not adhere to the rules regarding private gatherings or because restaurants or cafes failed to comply with hygiene measures.
The police said that they would continue to carry out random controls regarding the current measures in place.
As a reminder, the covid-19 restrictions currently in place until 15 December include a limit of two guests from the same household, the closure of restaurants, bars and cafes, as well as a curfew between 11pm and 6am.