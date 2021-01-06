Fines issued last week for breaching covid-19 restrictions

Between 26 December, when the stricter restrictions came into force, and 3 January, the grand-ducal police carried out around 400 covid-19 controls across the grand duchy, according to its weekly report.
The police indicates that around 75% of all checks carried out during the past week were in relation to the tightened curfew from 9pm to 6am. Additionally, controls also focused on adherence to the rules in shops as well as gatherings in public spaces.
In 215 cases, individuals were fined, most often for not respecting the curfew. In 22 other cases reports were submitted to the competent authorities, primarily with regards to minors not adhering to the restrictions.
As a reminder, the current covid-19 restrictions in place until 10 January include the closure of all non-essentials shops as well as cafés, bars restaurants and cultural venues. A maximum of two guest from the same household as well as a curfew between 9pm and 6am.
As of Monday 11 January the curfew will be pushed back to start at 11pm until 6am and non-essential shops, schools, as well as cultural venues will be able to reopen their doors whereas restaurants, bars and cafés will have to stay closed until 31 January.