Fintech at your fingertips

The Luxembourg House of Fintech launched its “Lhoft News” app on Thursday to provide a personalised fintech news experience for users.
Downloadable via the AppStore and Google Play, the app connects to IBM Watson Discovery AI to curate personalised content for the end-user. Upon launching the app, users can select their interest amongst several filters--AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, insurtech, regtech, payments and venture capital--with more expected to be added over the coming months.
“Earlier this year, [L]hoft, as businesses everywhere, had to rapidly adjust our processes, our activities and delivery of services by drawing conclusions on how the business environment would change as a result of the covid-19 crisis,” said Lhoft CEO Nasir Zubairi.
Initial “low-risk tactics” allowed the team to learn and assess for the longer term, he stated, adding: “After a strategic review and planning session at the beginning of summer, we began to implement our strategy for what we believe is a step change in the digital era. We need to cater for the remote connectivity and increased digital engagement the world has adapted to and that will have a lasting impact on our way of work and behaviours.”
The mobile app has an intuitive design, which allows users to sift through articles based on their preferences and swipe left or right to move onto the next article. Users can also like, dislike or bookmark the individual articles, with the latter giving the possibility for later reference.
The app is part of Lhoft’s strategy to continue adapting to the digital era, which also includes the new setup of an in-house studio to produce audio and video content, also available to its members. So far, some 7,000 individuals have attended the 60 digital webinars, seminars and workshops delivered by Lhoft.