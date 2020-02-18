First associate artist named for Neimënster

Luxembourg choreographer Anne-Mareike Hess has become first associate artist of Neimënster.
Hess’ first solo piece, “Warrior”, was created and co-produced by Neimënster in 2018 during her residency there. It was the first in a trilogy, the second of which, “Dreamer”, will be presented to the public on 4 December. “Dreamer” tackles stereotypes surrounding women and how the female body has been depicted historically and throughout religious iconography.
As associate artist, Hess will not only continue to develop projects but she will also be avaialble over the next three years for consultation on cultural and artistic concepts Neimënster is working on or for meetings with the public at large, including the promotion of dance for youngsters. At the same time, she will have access to the cultural institution's support services, not to mention access to 560m2 of space for housing and workshop space to help develop her projects.
Hess got her start at the Luxembourg Conservatory, later studying in Germany at the Hochschule für Musik und Darstellende Kunst and later the HZT Inter-University Center for Dance in Berlin.