First covid-19 inoculations in Luxembourg care homes

Dr Joseph Mersch was one of the first senior citizens to receive a coronavirus vaccination as part of the government’s campaign to inoculate care home residents.
Photo: SIP / Emmanuel Claude
Altogether 6,200 residents of 52 care homes will be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the government said in a press release.
Mersch is a 96 year old resident of the Seniorie St Jean de la Croix care home in Luxembourg City. He is pictured with Dr Jean-Paul Schwartz, a general practitioner, and André Alves Pinto, a nurse, on 6 January 2020.
“I looked forward to this vaccination with great impatience,” Mersch stated in the government press release. “I can only advise my fellow citizens to do the same thing. It didn’t even hurt.”
More than 15,000 care home staff are being vaccinated in a separate inoculation drive that started on 30 December 2020.