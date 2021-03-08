First female president for British-Luxembourg Society

British and Luxembourg national Louise Benjamin is the newly elected president of the British-Luxembourg Society. It’s the first time a woman has served in the role in the society’s 74-year history.
Benjamin, who succeeds David Clark in the role, previously served as BLS vice president for two years. She’s also the former chair of STEP Benelux and founder of Benjamin Law Firm.
Benjamin, speaking on the announcement, called the BLS “a society that is steeped in history and friendship of two great nations. Now more than ever we will continue to deepen, maintain and develop the bonds of friendship that exist between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Great Britain at a crucial moment in history.”
Founded in 1947, BLS is a non-profit aimed at fostering bilateral relations between the two countries. In addition to its annual Sir Winston Churchill Memorial Lecture series, BLS hosts an education programme and a series of social and cultural events. For more information, visit b-l-s.lu