First healthcare workers receive vaccines

Two nurses from the Infectious Diseases Unit were the first people in the grand duchy to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.
Catarina Fernandes, nurse and head of the Infectious Diseases Unit, including covid-19, and her colleague Kevin Nazzaro were inoculated at the Victor Hugo Hall vaccination centre in Limpertsberg. A total of 800 people from the hospital and healthcare sector will be vaccinated over the next two days.
Infectious Diseases Unit nurse Kevin Nazzaro receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: SIP/Emmanuel Claude
On Wednesday 30 December, staff from senior housing facilities will get their turn, with some 400 vaccinations planned. In addition, paramedics transporting covid-19 patients were also being offered immunisation over the same three days.