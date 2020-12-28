10 things to do this week

15.12 - 29.12 2020
1

Win cookbook

15.12.2020

Those lovely people at the British Ladies’ Club have given us a copy of “Lëtz Cook”, signed by British ambassador John Marshall, to give away to one lucky reader.

First healthcare workers receive vaccines

News Current affairs 28.12.2020 Delano staff
Catarina Fernandes, nurse and unit head of the Infectious Diseases Unit, receives her vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 at the Victor Hugo Hall vaccination centre in Limpertsberg.

Photo: SIP / Emmanuel Claude

Two nurses from the Infectious Diseases Unit were the first people in the grand duchy to be vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.

Catarina Fernandes, nurse and head of the Infectious Diseases Unit, including covid-19, and her colleague Kevin Nazzaro were inoculated at the Victor Hugo Hall vaccination centre in Limpertsberg. A total of 800 people from the hospital and healthcare sector will be vaccinated over the next two days.

Infectious Diseases Unit nurse Kevin Nazzaro receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: SIP/Emmanuel Claude

On Wednesday 30 December, staff from senior housing facilities will get their turn, with some 400 vaccinations planned. In addition, paramedics transporting covid-19 patients were also being offered immunisation over the same three days.