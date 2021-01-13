First inoculations in Lux hospitals

After a limited number of healthcare professionals were able to get vaccinated at the end of December in the Victor Hugo hall vaccination centre, Dr Suzanne Koy was among the first members of staff to receive the vaccine in one of Luxembourg's hospitals on 12 January.
Photo: SIP/Julien Warnand
Following the delivery of 4,875 new doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine on 11 January, Luxembourg’s four general hospitals (CHdN, Chem, CHL and the Robert Schuman hospitals), as well as the CHNP, began vaccinating their staff.
After the installation of the necessary equipment for the proper storage of the vaccine, 975 doses were delivered directly to each of the four hospitals and to the CHNP.
A next delivery of 975 doses is scheduled for 18 January.
Accordingly, almost 3,900 employees will be able to receive the first dose of the Sars-CoV-2 vaccine over the next two weeks. The second dose of the vaccine will be given three weeks after the first injection.