First ISL meeting lays out salary scale proposals

The International School of Luxembourg had a first meeting with staff delegates and union representatives at the National Conciliation Office (ONC) on Thursday in a bid to discuss matters pertaining to the recent gridlock.
The ISL board of governors had referred issues to the ONC back in December 2019, following some 18 months of negotiations linked to the renewal of the collective working agreement, which impacts around 270 employees of the school. As Delano reported in January, employees had protested the new salary grid.
In a Friday press statement, ISL announced, “The first meeting has brought a necessary clarification on the offers and request of both sides” and that “both parties agreed to return to the negotiating table to discuss the respective salary scale proposals”. That meeting is scheduled to take place at ISL on 27 February.
The ISL statement added that its “goal remains to invest in high-quality teaching while ensuring the future sustainability of the school for everyone in its community: students, staff and parents.”