First medals of honour awarded for courage and dedication

Interior minister Taina Bofferding (LSAP) on Thursday awarded two civilians with a medal of honour for an act of courage and dedication.
Ahmed Alabdulmohsen (pictured) was awarded the silver medal for saving a young boy from drowning in Summer 2019. Photo: MINT
It was the first time medals of this type were awarded as they were only introduced in 2020 as a way to honour anyone who has come to another's rescue in a life-threatening situation.
During the ceremony, Ahmed Alabdulmohsen received the silver medal, which is awarded to those who have saved or attempted to save a life by showing courage and self-sacrifice. In June 2019, at the Lac de la Haute-Sûre, Alabdulmohsen saved a 17-year-old boy who had passed out while in the water. The victim had been to hospital, but without the intervention of Alabdulmohsen, the boy would have risked death by drowning.
Armand Trausch was awarded the medal in vermeil, dedicated to those who have either saved or attempted to save a life by risking their own. 79-year-old Grégoire Trausch had fallen into the water in Reichlange in December 2018 during the post-flood cleanup on the Attert’s outskirts. Trausch subsequently rescued his father, who had been dragged by the high water and was in a life-threatening situation.