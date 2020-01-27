First regional bus line changes to begin May 2020

Mobility minister François Bausch (déi Gréng) presented on Monday the results of communes’ inputs on the streamlined regional bus network, RGTR, expected to be fully implemented by September 2021.
As a result of the commune consultation, the original foreseen streamlined network--which counted 158 lines--has been modified, with 21 lines being added to bring the new total to 179. The changes are anticipated to bring an increase of around 31% in km covered annually by the regional bus network by 2022.
"Once the reorganisation is complete, Luxembourg will have one of the densest and most comprehensive national bus networks in Europe," Bausch said.
Close to 80% of communes (81 out of 102) provided their opinions on the proposed network. The majority of the 534 comments received by the ministry reflected the desire for additional connection(s) from one locality to another location (26% of feedback), followed by the need to add or remove an existing bus stop (24%). Better frequency (9%) and infrastructure (also 9%) were also cited.
The input from communes followed a public survey on the topic, in which some 38,000 citizens participated. These consultations revealed participants’ desires for better weekend and evening services, direct connections between large towns, without having to first pass through Luxembourg City, and improvement in information for users.
As a result of the feedback, main lines will be extended until 11pm on Saturday and Sunday evenings. But, the ministry noted, the changes will require “more efficient planning of different bus infrastructure, such as bus lanes, interchange points and stops”. The implementation is expected to be complete by September 2021, with first changes already being introduced by May 2020.
From 6 February through 30 March, 10 conferences will be taking place in communes across the country where the finalised plan will be presented. Commune residents and representatives alike are welcome to attend. To find out if your commune is taking part or for more information, visit rgtr.lu.