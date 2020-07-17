First "Stade de Luxembourg" match in March 2021

The new national football and rugby stadium, or “Stade de Luxembourg”, should host its first official match in March 2021.
The works are scheduled to end in late November 2020. The final budget now stands at more than €76m.
"Stade de Luxembourg", the name of the national stadium, was revealed on Thursday at a press conference with Luxembourg City mayor Lydie Polfer (DP) and sports minister Dan Kersch (LSAP).
Work on this football and rugby stadium is scheduled for completion in November 2020, subject to favourable developments in the covid-19 pandemic. And the first official match should take place in March 2021. A delay, already expected in April 2020 based on initial objectives, has worsened due to the stoppage of works following the covid-19 pandemic.
The final budget, now at €76m (compared to €60m initially planned), 70% of which, capped at €40m, is subsidised by the ministry of sports.
This article originally appeared in French on Paperjam and has been translated and edited by Delano.