First vaccines in UK; Brexit trade deal endgame

UK rolls out covid vaccine
90-year old Margaret Keenan became the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Keenan, a grandmother, was given the jab at University Hospital in Coventry as the NHS launched its biggest ever vaccine campaign. The second patient to be vaccinated was a man named William Shakespeare, though our favourite patient was 91-year old Martin Kenyon, who gave the quintessential English interview to CNN just after receiving a jab at Guy’s Hospital in London. The BBC, Reuters and Vox have more.
Johnson and von der Leyen to hold last chance dinner
UK prime minister Boris Johnson is travelling to Brussels later on Wednesday to hold talks over dinner with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in a last-ditch effort to secure a deal on the future relationship. If progress is made this evening, then talks may continue on Friday after von der Leyen briefs EU government leaders at a summit in the Belgian capital on Thursday. But the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was reported by some sources as saying that “we are close to the moment of needing urgent measures which means a contingency plan for no deal.” The Guardian, Bloomberg and Reuters all report.
Withdrawal Agreement impasse unblocked
Meanwhile, the UK and the EU have, in principle, struck a deal that will allow the Withdrawal Agreement to be fully implemented after the transition period ends on 1 January 2021. The breakthrough came following a meeting between British cabinet minister Michael Gove and European commission vice-president, Maroš Šefčovič at which the UK agreed to abandon several clauses in its internal market and finance bills, which would have breached international law. For its part, the EU agreed to minimise checks and controls on food and medicines going into Northern Ireland from Great Britain. The EU will also be allowed to set up an office in Northern Ireland to coordinate checks if it deems a physical presence is necessary. Gove later said, without a hint of self-awareness, that the agreement now gives Northern Ireland the “best of both worlds”, in reference to its continued access to the EU market. Sky News, The Irish Examiner and Reuters have details.
Covid-19: media briefing at 3pm
Prime minister Xavier Bettel and health minister Paulette Lenert are to brief media on Wednesday at 3pm following a cabinet meeting at which the latest coronavirus situation will be the main topic of discussion. With infection rates showing little sign of slowing, speculation is rife that the government may decide to extend the current restrictions on gatherings and the closure of restaurants and bars and culture venues beyond 15 December. Delano will report this afternoon.
Covid-19: Luxembourg death total reaches 369
A further nine people in the grand duchy have succumbed to coronavirus the health ministry reported on Tuesday. That brings the total number of fatalities to 369. 203 people were being treated in hospital on Monday, including 43 patients in intensive care. Check Delano’s rolling coverage.
Belgium agrees remote working extension
Belgium has followed France in agreeing with Luxembourg to extend the period during which cross-border commuters will be able to work remotely without suffering tax penalties until 31 March 2021. The agreement was reached during a working visit by Belgian deputy prime minister Vincent Van Peteghem on Tuesday. Paperjam has more, in French.
Sky taxi maker acquires Uber Elevate
California-based Joby Aviation has acquired the aerial ride-hailing division of taxi platform Uber. The deal sees Uber invest $75 million into Joby as part of a partnership between the two companies. Joby Aviation is developing all-electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that could be commercially operational by 2023. CNBC and TechCrunch have the details.
Tesla plant held up by environmentalists
Work on Tesla’s new German production plant in the state of Brandenburg has been halted after environmentalists won an injunction over threats to the habitats of reptiles resident in a forest the company is clearing. Tesla had previously agreed to a demand from environmental groups to reduce water consumption at the plant by more than a third. CNBC and Reuters report.
Champions League: players walk off in racism protest
Players from Paris St-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir walked off the pitch and refused to finish their match on Tuesday evening after a fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, used racist language towards Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo. The match will resume this evening. The BBC and Sky Sports have details.
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Survey teams from Nepal and China have agreed that the official height of mount Everest is 8,848.86 metres, following differences between the two countries on the exact elevation of the summit. A survey by China is 2005 had logged the world’s highest mountain at 8,844.43 metres. The Guardian and Aljazeera report,
