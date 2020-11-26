Fit 4 Resilience extended by a year

Launched in May by the ministry of economy and managed by Luxinnovation, the deadline for the Fit 4 Resilience crisis programme--part of the government's “Neistart Lëtzebuerg” economic recovery plan--has been extended by a year.
The crisis continues and so do the support measures. Economy minister Franz Fayot (LSAP), on Wednesday, announced that the Fit 4 Resilience programme, which helps companies wanting to reinvent themselves in the wake of the crisis, will be extended until 31 December 2021.
In a press release issued back in May for the launch of the project, the ministry of economy explained that “with the support of consulting firms specializing in strategy, approved by Luxinnovation, Fit 4 Resilience will help companies prepare a repositioning plan and develop an action plan covering the short and medium-term perspective. Depending on the companie’s size and complexity, the development work may last between 5 and 25 days. The ministry of the economy will cover 50% of the consultancy costs for eligible companies.”
However, so far the programme has not been particularly successful. Although over 50 companies had expressed an interest in the scheme, only 15 have actually started the process and a mere three have gone through with it. These companies, which employ a total of over 1,880 people are active in a variety of industries including food, trade, logistics, crafts, construction, and health technologies. 25 consulting firms were also accredited.
The government is inviting other companies potentially interested to apply through Luxinnovation.lu.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu and has been edited and translated for Delano.