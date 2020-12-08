Five stars for Moselle hotel Domaine de la Klauss

The spa hotel overlooking the Lorraine valley is the first five-star hotel in the Moselle department. Photo: Shutterstock
The French Moselle department, not far from the grand duchy, has its first five-star hotel: the Domaine de la Klauss, in Montenach.
On the French side, the offer of five-star hotels in the Moselle department was until now non-existent. However, this is no longer the case, now that the spa hotel Domaine de la Klauss has obtained its fifth star.
The property is located between the hills in Montenach, less than ten kilometres from the Luxembourg border, overlooking the Lorraine valley. In addition to its two restaurants and its 800m² spa area and swimming pool, the charming stone building houses 28 rooms, including 12 suites, with prices ranging between €195-€620 per night.
This article was originally published in French onPaperjam.lu and translated and edited for Delano.
