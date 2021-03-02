Flashing lights spat clarified

A spat over new rules for lights used by cyclists and riders of micro electric vehicles in Luxembourg has been cleared up.
Cyclists took to social media at the weekend to express outrage at what appeared to be a rule preventing the use of flashing lights in order to be seen on roads.
The rules had been outlined on Friday by mobility minister François Bausch (déi Gréng). His ministry shed further light on the matter by issuing a clarification on Monday, explaining that flashing lights may still be used as a complement to a continuous front and rear light.
Luxembourg cycling lobby group Pro Velo on Tuesday said that matter had been clarified and they felt that the issue had been solved. Spokesman Philippe Herkrath told Delano: “Previously, the law said the light did not have to be a continuous light, it could also be blinking. Now they specify it has to be a continuous light.”
The rules distinguish between electric micro-vehicles (all small electric vehicles with at least one wheel, with or without a seat) and personal, non-electric transport vehicles (skateboards, children’s bicycles and scooters). The latter will now be treated as pedestrians and may use pavements and pedestrian spaces provided they do not exceed walking speed.
Herkrath said that certain elements of the new rules were helpful for road users because “everyone knows what’s expected.”
His organisation was, however, surprised not to have been consulted on the changes, as has been the case in the past. Had they been consulted “then something like this would already have been discussed beforehand.”