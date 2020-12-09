Food prices up, package holidays cheaper

Inflation in Luxembourg continued at low levels in November, diminishing from 0.7% to 0.4%, driven by cheaper petrol products and a price drop in package holidays.
Inflation is measured according to a basket of goods divided into 12 difference categories, including food and drink, clothes, housing, health, transport, education and other essentials.
The price of petrol products decreased by 1.2% between October and November 2020, national statistics office Statec said in a report published on Wednesday. Prices for package holidays dropped 8.7% with the coronavirus pandemic still significantly limiting travel.
The pandemic also appeared to have an impact on food prices, which were up 3.2% in November 2020 compared to the same month last year, and 1.3% higher than in February, the last month before lockdown.
Food prices rose 0.2% between October and November although increases were substantially higher for some goods. Wine, for example, was 1.8% more expensive in the run-up to the end of year holidays.
The inflation index was at 879.73 last month and needs to be at 895.78 for wages to be adjusted. The health crisis has slowed inflation, meaning the next indexation of wages is unlikely to happen before 2022.