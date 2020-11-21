Foods inspired by song: Brown paper packages tied up with strings

The 1965 musical “The Sound of Music” is for me an essential ingredient for getting into the festive spirit. But, by the time “The hills are alive with the sound of” rumbling tummies, it’s probably already too late to start thinking about what you’re going to cook.
This year, I took a cue from one of the film’s catchiest songs, ‘My Favorite Things’, which wonderfully captures the homely glow and heartwarming smells of a kitchen in winter. Here is the second of three mouthwatering recipes inspired by the song, which I’ve tested.
Brown paper packages tied up with strings
If you’re scaling down your red meat consumption, a tasty trout in riesling sauce makes for a memorable festive centrepiece. And despite being landlocked, it really is possible to return home from a quality store with fresh fish in waxed “paper packages tied up with strings”. Although the fish shop on rue de Strasbourg is closed (at the time of writing), I’ve found there’s a good selection at fish counters in Cora, Auchan and the larger Cactus stores. The trout I used is from the Belgian Ardennes.
Ingredients (Serves 10)
10 pctrout (250g each)
500ml white wine
500ml fish stock
1 pc lemon
25g butter
350ml crème fraîche
Pinch of salt
Pinch of parsley
How to make it
Sprinkle chopped shallots into an oven-proof dish. Clean the fish and place on top. Add white wine and fish stock, and cover with kitchen foil.
Set the oven to 160˚C and poach for about 8 minutes.
Take some of the liquid from the dish, mix it with butter and crème fraîche. Add a dash of lemon juice and season. Sieve the sauce.
Arrange the fish on a hot plate and spoon sauce over it. Garnish with parsley.
This recipe was originally published in the October-November 2020 edition of Delano Magazine