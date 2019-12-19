Foodwaste startup awarded at year-end event

A startup to prevent foodwaste on a massive scale was awarded startup of the year by Paperjam on Wednesday night.
Food4All (F4A) was founded by Ilana Devillers and Xénia Ashby in a bid to stop shops throwing away products that are nearing their sell-by dates.
In an interview in August, Devillers told Delano that the team devised a quality test to ensure consumers’ health is not endangered. The products are then sold at half price.
“This helps the supermarkets reduce their losses, have a positive effect on the environment, and subsequently bring customers that either seek cheaper alternatives or that are concerned about the environment,” she told Delano.
The F4A team has developed an app to help consumers track their habits and impact on their wallet and the environment. The app also features a shopping list feature, and recipe videos.
The project, which will be among a handful to be taken to be featured at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next January, wowed judges at the inaugural Paperjam Start-up stories event, hosted at the University of Luxembourg’s Maison du Savoir.
The jury crush award or coup de Coeur went to Rafinex, a tech firm using algorithms to optimize materials and shape objects.
