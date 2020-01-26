Football transfer fees reach record high

A new report from FIFA has revealed that global spending on soccer transfer fees increased 5.8 percent to $7.35 billion in 2019, a record level.
Clubs around the world completed 18,042 international transfers and 15,463 professional players were involved representing 178 different nationalities.
Interestingly, permanent club-to-club transfers only accounted for 11.6 percent of all transfers with loans making up 13.5 percent. As in previous years, the most common transfer type involved players who were out of contract.
Portugal had the largest positive net value of transfer fees in 2019 with a balance of $384 million while England had the largest negative balance at -$549.9 million.
João Félix’s move from Benfica to Athletico Madrid was the biggest deal of 2019 at €126 million, followed by Antoine Griezmann’s €120 million transfer from Athletico Madrid to Barcelona.
This article and chart originally appeared on the blog of Statista, a data firm, and in republished with permission.