Foreigners' council shake-up underway

A council for non-Luxembourgers to express their views on how to improve integration of foreigners is to be overhauled in 2020.
After a slow start following the last elections in 2017, Luxembourg’s national foreigners’ council (CNE) appears to still be on shaky ground having been hampered by poor attendance at meetings, lack of communication means between members and lack of clarity around rules and regulations, Déi Lénk deputy Marc Baum said in a parliamentary question. What is more, he writes: “it seems that some elected members have Luxembourg nationality, which contravenes with article 19 of the 2008 law.”
Integration minister Corinne Cahen (DP) replied on 31 December 2019 that a reform of the consultative body was both necessary and underway, and was at a consultation stage with existing members and concerned actors. The minister confirmed that the acquisition of Luxembourg nationality would ordinarily bring an elected CNE member's mandate to an end. However, Cahen wrote that this clause contravened the law of 8 March 2017 on acquiring Luxembourg nationality and so will be among the points to be discussed in the reform.
The CNE was founded in 1993 with 34 members, 22 of which are elected by foreign residents associations. Its role is to examine the challenges facing foreign nationals living in Luxembourg. The CNE may present propositions to government and issue opinions.
According to Cahen, the CNE issued four opinions to government: on Brexit, teleworking of cross-border workers, translating parliamentary questions in Luxembourgish and on its own functions. An internal crisis meant the CNE was absent from national debates from 2015 until its current members were elected in 2017.
Currently chaired by Franco Avena, an adhoc group presented eight reform proposals to improve the CNE’s function. Following his election in 2017, Avena also wished to revive the debate on foreigner voting rights. Foreign nationals currently make up 48% of the country’s resident population but may not vote in legislative elections.