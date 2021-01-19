Foresight opens Lux AIFM office

Infrastructure and private equity investment managers Foresight Group LLP are to open an AIFM office in Luxembourg, in a bid to strengthen their presence in the EU post-Brexit.
The firm announced the planned opening on Tuesday, saying the AIFM licence would enable it to meet the needs of its EU investor base and strengthen its presence in continental Europe.
Foresight manages two EU-domiciled funds, the €75 million Foresight Italian Green Bond Fund (“IGB”) and the EU-taxonomy validated €430 million Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners (“FEIP”).
“Luxembourg has become a focal point and was the natural choice for Foresight’s EU-based Fund Manager to continue to provide a stable regulatory and compliant investment framework,” the firm said.
The Luxembourg office will be led by Adela Baho and Jasper Jansen, who have joined Foresight as Directors and Conducting Officers, with nearly 40 years’ combined experience in the fund management industry.