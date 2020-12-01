Four dead after car ploughs through Trier pedestrian zone

Four people have been confirmed dead and several injured after a car ploughed through a pedestrian zone in Trier, Germany, on Tuesday afternoon. We are updating this article as we get more, verified, information.
In a Tuesday afternoon tweet, Trier police announced they had arrested one suspect linked to the incident and that the vehicle had been seized. They are asking people to continue to avoid the city centre.
A 9-month old baby and a 73-year old woman are known to be among the fatalities.
Speaking to the press at 3.20pm, an emotional Wolfram Liebe (SPD), the mayor of Trier, and emergency services representatives said they were not yet prepared to give details of the number of fatalities of injured, but they spoke of "several" dead.
The suspect is a 51-year old male, who is a German citizen who lives in Trier. It appears that the car that ploughed into the pedestrians was a Range Rover.
Police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem told Bild in a live interview at 3.45pm, that the car, an SUV, drove around 1km through pedestrian zone. He said that following the arrest of the suspect, there is no present danger in Trier. Jochem spoke of several seriously injured, and thinks the figure will rise above the current official number of 10, and also of traumatised witnesses. The city centre has been sealed off as police forensics teams secure the scene.
Luxembourg prime minister Xavier Bettel expressed his sympathy with the victims and their families, and the city of Trier, via Twitter. “I am deeply shocked and dismayed by the terrible news from Trier. My thoughts are with the victims and the many injured and their relatives. At this difficult moment, Luxembourg is firmly at the side of our neighbours and friends.”
It appears the driver drove into Brotstrasse, a pedestrian shopping street, from Konstantinstrasse. He then sped along the pedestrian zone, driving through the main market square, which would usually have been host to the city’s Christmas market. The car then drove on to the Porta Nigra via Simeonstrasse before turning into Christophstrasse where he was stopped by police vehicles.
The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested after a short struggle. It took just four minutes from the time the emergency services were first alerted to the time of the arrest.
While the authorities in Trier have not speculated about the motives of the perpetrator, Luxembourg City has announced it will be securing its pedestrian zones with a system of barriers as of Wednesday evening.
Mayor Lydie Polfer also added her condolences to the victims and their families in Trier. She said the City of Luxembourg would extend unreserved support to its neighbor in Germany.
At a 7pm press conference, the mayor of Trier, Wolfram Liebe, thanked the 700 emergency service personnel who sprang into action on Tuesday afternoon. A make-shift shrine at the Porta Nigra will allow well-wishers to pay tribute to the dead and injured.
Liebe said it was the “darkest day for Trier since WWII.”
The suspect had apparently been living in his car rather than in his apartment over the past couple of days.