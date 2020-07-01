France won't budge on cross-border telecommute cap

France will not go beyond the 29 days of teleworking allowed for French cross-border commuters, according to secretary of state to the minister of solidarity and health.
In response to a question put on Tuesday by Meurthe-et-Moselle MP Xavier Paluszkiewicz, who is a member of the presidential majority, Christelle Dubos, secretary of state to the minister for solidarity and health Olivier Véran, replied that there was no question of extending the number of teleworking days for French cross-border commuters beyond the current 29 days.
According to the Secretary of State, who quoted an answer from the French minister of economy and finance Bruno Le Maire, the lifting of the cap on the number of days a French resident working in Luxembourg can work from home at the start of the crisis until the end of August was already a fiscal favour. After August, cross-border commuters who exceed the teleworking threshold will have to fill in a tax declaration in France.
“It is not possible today to negotiate a new agreement, as the increase of a flat rate to 29 days was made six months ago. On the one hand, a further increase would lead to a permanent tax loss for France, which would give up its right to tax more widely than at present, and on the other hand, this would not necessarily be favourable to all border taxpayers concerned,” Ms Dubos said.
This story was translated from an article on Paperjam.lu