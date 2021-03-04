Frank Engel, candidate for a new presidential term

CSV chairman Frank Engel has just declared himself a candidate for the presidency of the party which will be played out at congress next April. He unveiled his programme in a 20-page document.
Engel has stood for his own succession for the presidency of the CSV. In a 20-page document, which RTL was able to consult, he reveals what would be the basis of his programme in the event of re-election.
The main opposition party is due to hold a congress in six weeks to renew the party's presidency and all of its officers for the period 2021-2023. Until now, many have been surprised not to have seen any candidate openly declare themselves to succeed Engel.
Elected for the first time in January 2019, the former MEP has sparked controversy. In the document, he unveils plans to revive the party which has lost power since 2013.
Engel wants to "return the party to the members." According to RTL, he also proposes the creation of a "citizens' council", a way of bringing democracy closer citizens, and the establishment of a national civil service.
Without making a concrete tax proposal, he proposed to review the level of state spending and referred to the abolition of the accumulation of political mandates.
Learning from the crisis
Finally, he intends to completely review the health system, and proposes establishing a pandemic law rather than the piecemeal votes in parliament, or even the creation a child psychiatry centre for children and adolescents.
He also wants support systems for companies in difficulty.
The president seems to have opened the floodgates. Many of his ideas have been contested within the party, in particular his position in favour of the restoration in summer 2020 of a wealth tax. He'll likely see other top party leaders attempting to block his path.
The next two years will be difficult in any case for the party to manage, as dual elections, national and municipal, loom in 2023.
This article was originally published in French on Paperjam.lu has been translated and edited for Delano.