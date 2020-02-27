Free mobility kicks off early

Luxembourg is taking advantage of the rare leap day to launch free public transport one day earlier than anticipated, on Saturday, 29 February.
The early kickoff of the initiative may also encourage attendance to the free mobility concert being held in the Luxtram Neien Tramsschapp on Saturday evening.
During a Thursday press conference, mobility minister François Bausch (déi Gréng) shared the grand duchy’s longer-term multimodal strategy, and members of the press were given a preview of what’s to come on Saturday, as Edsun and Stayfou provided live concerts, using a stationed tram as their backdrop, while Serge Tonnar gave a performance synched with his video “Mir wëllen iech one Heemecht weisen”.
Edsun gave a preview performance during the Thursday press conference at the Luxtram Neien Tramschapp Photo: Matic Zorman
€660 per person per year
Minister Bausch specifically addressed reports in the press about the lack of a social aspect behind the free public transport move. Just because fares will no longer have to be paid “doesn’t mean it’s not paid anymore,” said the minister. “It is, of course paid by taxes. That’s an element of social justice. Those who earn more pay more taxes.”
While first-class passengers on trains will still have to pay €660 annually (€6 per day), the free public transport is valid on second-class carriages, plus the bus and tram networks. Bausch anticipates customer service improvements as staff will be able to focus on other aspects besides controlling tickets.
In order to get to free public transport, however, the investments have been a long time in the making. “We are the champions,” Bausch said, adding that investment has been the equivalent of €660 per person per year—the highest in Europe.
The need was there: Luxembourg has seen a 40% growth in the past 20 years, and over 200,000 cross-border workers enter the country daily from neighbouring countries.
Focus on people, not vehicles
But Bausch says the strategy needs to be considered in a more holistic, multimodal way over the longer term.
The offer will be expanded in the coming years: plans are already underway to have a fully electrified fleet of buses by 2030, but there are additional goals for 2025: transporting 20% more individuals during peak traffic times, and reducing the ratio of trains services delayed by six minutes or more by 25%
Cars, nevertheless, remain a source of concern for the minister, who called the fact that there are on average car occupancy rates of 1.2 people (or 250,000 empty car seats) simply “catastrophic…we need to be more efficient.”
Weekend festivities
The Saturday free concert kicks off at Luxtram Neien Tramschapp at 6pm.
The City of Luxembourg will also hold a special family-friendly mobility day at the Place d'Armes on Sunday from 11am-4pm (full programme here).
From more info about free public transport visit mobilitegratuite.lu