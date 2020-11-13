Fugitive child sex offender in custody

A fugitive child sex offender sentenced to five years of imprisonment by a Luxembourg court has turned himself in to authorities after an international campaign to track him down.
Nesat Bego--a Serbian national--had been sentenced for committing indecent assault with violence or threats against a child under the age of 11 years in the south of Luxembourg in 2016. He was not present during the 2018 court meeting and was assumed to have fled the country.
Europol--the EU agency for law enforcement cooperation--on 27 October this year launched a campaign to help find Europe’s most dangerous sex offenders. Luxembourg’s public prosecutor had requested for Bego to be included in the line-up.
The campaign was widely shared on social media, the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Friday, and only two days later, on 29 October, Bego turned himself in to Serbian police.
The 42-year-old was transferred from Serbia to Brussels on 12 November, where he was taken into custody by federal police around 8pm. The European arrest warrant is being transferred to Belgian authorities for Bego to serve his sentence at Schrassig penitentiary.