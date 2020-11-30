Fund industry assets in October 2020

Net assets of undertakings for collective investment (UCIs) were at €4.67trn at the end of October, financial sector regulator CSSF said in a statement published on 27 November.
This was down from €4.69trn at the end of September, a negative variation amounting to €21.521bn. The CSSF cited “a deteriorating economic outlook resulting from a sharp resurgence in covid-19 infection rates and the reintroduction of lockdown measures in several European countries” among the reasons for the negative returns.
In the US “political disagreement on new fiscal stimulus measures, rising infection rates in many US states and uncertainties over the upcoming presidential election" contributed to financial sector woes. The indicator dates to before the 3 November election.
Only Asian equity UCIs yielded positive returns, supported by China’s V-shaped recovery and lower infection rates than in Europe and the US.
Despite the slight dip in asset volume, performance at the end of October 2020 compared to the same time last year was up 2.11%.
Investment funds in Luxembourg shed more than half a trillion euros in net assets in March in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The crash had put an end to a year of growth, which had peaked in January with more than €4.8trn of assets under management.
The number of UCIs in September fell to 3,636 funds divided into 14,599 fund units, compared to 3,649 UCIs divided into 14,639 units the month before.