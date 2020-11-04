Fund services: ‘We saw a gap in the market’

US Bank opened an office in the grand duchy aimed at serving alternative investment funds just two months ago. Its country chief called Luxembourg “a tremendous growth opportunity for our funds business.”
US Bank is the fifth largest bank in the US, with assets totalling $536bn, per the Federal Reserve. The bank says its global fund services business has “a global network that includes more than 1,400 experts.” In addition to the US, and now the grand duchy, it is licensed in Ireland and Guernsey.
Delano caught up with Didier Delvaux, country head of Luxembourg, on Monday evening.
Aaron Grunwald: When exactly did you open an office in Luxembourg?
Didier Delvaux: We have been authorised since 26 August and we physically opened our office location on 1 September.
How many staff are employed here? Are you looking to hire more employees?
We currently have 12 staff and plan to increase to 25 team members by the end of 2021.
Was this a ‘greenfield’ opening or did you take over an existing operation or relocate the operation from another jurisdiction?
We assessed opportunities to take over or acquire but decided to set up a ‘greenfield’ operation as a way to preserve our unique corporate culture and operational setup focused on high quality of service and an exceptional customer experience.
If it’s not too soon to say, can you share assets under management in Luxembourg?
We’ll decline to share AUM but can share that we expect to onboard up to 15 clients by the end of 2021.
Why did you open an office in Luxembourg?
Our existing clients enjoyed the quality of our services in the United States and Ireland and have been asking us to support their Luxembourg funds for many years. Beyond our existing clients, we carefully reviewed the Luxembourg fund industry and saw a gap in the market for a service provider focused on quality of service, combined with the strength and stability of a large banking institution. We also see Luxembourg as a tremendous growth opportunity for our funds business.
What types of services and operations are based in your Luxembourg office?
We offer the following services in one seamless, multi-domicile solution--a consistent, efficient and transparent service model: fund administration and accounting, integrated capital call financing, foreign exchange overlay solutions, digital private equity platform, domiciliation services, depositary and related custody services, and cash banking services for funds.
Your office has a focus on alternative funds; are you more focused on any particular part of the alternatives universe?
Our initial focus will be on the private equity and private debt fund market, where we have a particularly strong reputation for exceptional service.
What types of clients are you seeking to serve from your Luxembourg location?
We will aim to serve clients who value an exceptional quality of service and like to work in a partnership approach, regardless of size but with potential to grow with us.
What objectives do you have for this office?
Our objective is for US Bank to be known as the service provider with the best reputation for quality of service, as well as an employer of choice to attract the best talent in the market.
Have you found any particular problems getting the operation off the ground during the covid-19 pandemic?
The only delay caused by the covid pandemic is related to the suspension of building work during the March and April lockdown and affected the readiness of our physical premises.
For all other activities, we had to adapt but did not experience any delay. For example, the [Luxembourg financial regulator] CSSF who were reviewing our application file were remarkable in adjusting to the new environment and the review of our file continued at pace.
Similarly, we had to resort to video interviews for recruitment of staff.