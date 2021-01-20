Furloughed hospitality workers in January

The hard-hit hospitality sector, which has remained closed since 26 November, has received €131m in state subsidies.
The amount was revealed in a joint ministerial response to a parliamentary question, published on Tuesday.
The ministers pointed out that by 15 January 2021, 1,839 employers in the sector had requested a subsidy, while 18,010 employees benefited from partial unemployment or state subsidies aimed at avoiding layoffs.
Current measures, including the closure of bars and restaurants, remain in effect until 31 January. Next week, Luxembourg’s parliament will examine measures for February with a view to drafting the legal framework.
The reopening of shops on 11 January angered players in the hospitality sector, prompting a peaceful demonstration in Luxembourg City on 16 March.
Besides their financial hardships, embittered entrepreneurs complain of feeling forgotten in the pandemic response. Among the responses, bar, café and restaurant owners have been leaving their lights switched on and posting pictures on social media to highlight the closures as part of the #lightsonluxembourg campaign.
Last weekend, Scott’s pub welcomed René Mathieu of La Distillerie and Cyrill Mollard of Ma Langue Sourit, both Michelin-starred eateries, as guest chefs for its food truck.