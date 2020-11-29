Future planning: How to get help with home renovation

Most homeowners want to reduce their carbon footprint and cut their energy bills. Luxembourg has a combination of national and local subsidies to help make it happen.
Get app
Download the Myrenovation app, which consolidates national and local subsidy data, and walks users through the entire process.
Run simulation
Then run a simulation. Take, for instance, insulating exterior walls. The national scheme covers 50% of approved materials and installation costs; certain local councils add another 10%-25% on top of that.
Plan projects
The app can simulate subsidies for other energy efficiency work and the installation of renewable energy kit including solar heating and photovoltaic electricity systems.
Connect with experts
The next step is to book a consultation with an authorised advisor, who will officially calculate project expenses and expected energy savings. Homeowners then need to secure estimates from several craftsmen before applying for an “agreement in principle” from the environment ministry, which the advisor helps submit. Both steps are required in advance in order to qualify for the subsidies. Low interest loans up to €100,000 are available via another state scheme.