Future Wort building already sold

Lafayette SA, asset manager of the Archdiocese of Luxembourg, has just sold the “Show” office building, which is currently being completed, to a German-Swiss investment fund. Member of the Belgian Mediahuis group, Saint-Paul Luxembourg, which publishes the Luxemburger Wort, will set up its headquarters there.
Although the site is not yet finished, the building has already been sold. Lafayette SA sold the "Show" building, located in Howald, and the acquirer is the investment fund Sarasin Sustainable Properties - European Cities, a joint venture between Munich-based Catella Real Estate AG--a member of the Swedish group Catella--and Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin.
It’s in this building, not far from the Cloche d’Or, where the Saint-Paul Group will set up its head office. In April 2020, the publisher went entirely under the management of Belgian group Mediahuis, after Lafayette sold it. 1,450m2 of office space are still available for rent.
Built by Soludec as a general contractor and by M3 Architects, the "Show" building has a surface area of 14,000m², including the premises for the archives and 104 parking spaces.
Delivery/reception of the building is scheduled for mid-March 2021, the end of all work a month later.
The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.
This article was originally published on Paperjam.lu and has been translated and edited for Delano.