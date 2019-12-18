Gender Gap in 2020, per WEF Index

Luxembourg has placed 51st out of 153 countries in reaching gender parity, according to a thinktank study.
The World Economic Forum gave Luxembourg a score of 0.725 (on a scale of 0 to 1), which means the grand duchy has closed 72.5% of the gender gap, with 27.5% left to go.
Luxembourg fared worse than its neighbours: Germany ranked 10th (with a score of 0.787), France placed 15th (0.781) and Belgium came in 27th (0.750).
The global average was 68.6%. At the top of the tables were Iceland (0.877), Norway (0.842), Finland (0.832), Sweden (0.820) and Nicaragua (0.804).
The countries with the widest gender gaps were the Democratic Republic of Congo (0.578), Syria (0.567), Pakistan (0.564), Iraq (0.530) and Yemen (0.494).
The WEF released its “Global Gender Gap Report 2020” on 16 December. The outfit developed the index by examining several factors in the fields of “economic participation and opportunity”, “educational attainment”, “health and survival” and “political empowerment”.
Luxembourg ranked 61st (with a score of 0.712) in the WEF’s previous gender gap study.