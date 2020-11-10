Gender pay gap in Luxembourg

Luxembourg has lowest gender pay gap in the EU, data by the European Commission published to mark Equal Pay Day on 10 November showed.
Women in the grand duchy earn 1.4% less per hour than men, the Commission said. This compared to an EU average of 14.1%. The EU average has improved by just 2 percentage points over the past eight years.
“It has been more than 60 years since the right to equal pay was enshrined in the EU Treaties,” a statement said. “At the current rate, it would take decades, or even centuries, to achieve equality. This is not acceptable.”
Estonia has the biggest gender pay gap among EU member countries at 21.8%.
The Von der Leyen Commission in March announced a gender equality strategy, including measures on wage transparency, empowering women in the labour market and closing the gender care gap.
Women in Europe do nearly double the hours of unpaid housework and childcare as men, according to the Commission data.