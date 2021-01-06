Georgia senate races; Luxembourg relaxes restrictions

Hong Kong arrests, Qatar boycott, Chinese app ban, Alibaba bond, Luxembourg’s strong passport, Norway’s electric car revolution, German storm names and Colin Bell tribute. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Georgia senate races go down to wire
Although official results are now not expected before noon on Wednesday in Georgia, several media were suggesting that Democrat candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were on course to defeat incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue respectively in the Georgia run-off races. With 95% of the votes counted, Warnock appears to have a significant lead, while the Ossoff-Perdue race may fall within the 0.5% margin requiring a recount. Dave Wasserman, editor of the Cook Political Report, said in a Tweet that he thought the Democrats had won both races. This would give them control of the Senate as vice president Kamal Harris would have the deciding vote. This would also mean Mitch McConnell would no longer be the majority leader of the Senate. The Guardian, CNN, Fox News and Washington Post have live updates.
Schools and shops to reopen in Luxembourg
As Delano reported, schools and day care facilities as well as non-essential shops will reopen in Luxembourg on Monday 11 January, prime minister Xavier Bettel announced on Tuesday afternoon. Cultural venues will also be allowed to open under strict conditions and some restrictions on sports will also be lifted. And although the nighttime curfew will be pushed back to 11pm from 9pm (still ending at 6am), restaurants and bars will remain shuttered until the end of the month. Bettel cited falling covid numbers but rising mental health problems for the decision. But the government faced a barrage of criticism for relaxing restrictions too soon after the holidays, and just as neighbouring countries were tightening their restrictions until the end of January.
Six more covid deaths
163 people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday--the equivalent of 26.03 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Six more people have died after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2, bringing the total number to 514. 123 people are currently being treated in Luxembourg hospitals, including 32 in intensive care. Check out Delano’s rolling coverage for daily updates.
Hong Kong arrests
The Democratic Party in Hong Kong said via its Facebook page that around 50 pro-democracy activists have been arrested in relation to a vote to select democratic candidates for a legislature election last year. China had banned the vote under its controversial national security law. The BBC and The Guardian report.
Qatar boycott comes to end
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have announced they are ending their boycott of Qatar. The Guardian says the reconciliation, which sees all sides agree to non-interference, was brokered by Kuwait and Jared Kushner, the son in law of outgoing US president Donald Trump.
Chinese app ban
Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning transactions in the USA with eight Chinese apps, including Alipay. The administration says the apps pose a threat because they have access to sensitive data. Reuters and CNBC have more.
Alibaba plans fund-raising bond
Chinese e-commerce group Alibaba has plans to raise at least $5 billion through the sale of a U.S. dollar-denominated bond, according to an exclusive report from Reuters. The news agency cites “four people with direct knowledge of the matter” who claim the sale could even reach $8 billion.
Bitcoin as gold competitor
JP Morgan reckons Bitcoin could eventually reach a high of $146,000. CNBC says that in a note published this week, the bank sees the cryptocurrency, which surpassed the $30,000 mark on 2 January and rose by 300% in 2020, as a an “alternative” currency competitor on a par with gold. But it also warns that to do that, Bitcoin must shake off its reputation for volatility.
Strong passport
Luxembourg has retained its fourth place in the 2021 Henley Passport Index (HPI), which measures the number of destinations that can be visited without a visa. Luxembourg passport holders have visa-free access to 188 destinations across the world. Delano has more details.
Norway drives electric
Battery electric vehicles made up 54.3% of all new cars sold in Norway in 2020, the first time they have made up the majority of market share in any country. Norway is seeking to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025. Volkswagen replaced Tesla as the top battery-vehicle producer in the Nordic country. Reuters and CNN report.
Sturm and Dragica
Germany is to start using Arabic, Kurdish, Greek, Polish, Hebrew and south Slavic names for its weather systems, according to The Guardian. A low pressure system has already been named Ahmet, and Cemal, Goran, Bożena and Dragica are also lined up for future systems.
Colin Bell RIP
Former Manchester City and England footballer Colin Bell, nicknamed after the racehorse Nijinsky because of his tireless running, has died at the age of 74. The brilliant but unassuming Bell was arguably the most popular ever City player. Simon Hattenstone in The Guardian has a lovely tribute.
