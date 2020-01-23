Get a ride home when you need it

If you’ve had too much to drink or you’re feeling really unwell, then you definitely don’t want to get behind the wheel.
To encourage drivers to make that responsible choice, Axa offers its “Joker Taxi” feature to all its auto policyholders.
The insurer states: “If you are unable to drive your vehicle, Axa pays your taxi fare three times a year, 24 hours a day, and within a 70km radius of you home.” The taxi will also drop off passengers along the way, “as long as they are going in the same direction”.
“This advantage is indeed included in all auto policies [on cars and vans] for free,” a spokesman told Delano.
The programme was initially introduced for younger drivers in 2009 and extended to all insures in 2016. The company declined to state how many times that drivers had used the feature.
Baloise offers similar coverage to its auto policyholders, “two times per year,” a representative said.
Delano asked some other Luxembourg auto insurers if they had a similar feature, but they either did not offer it or did not reply to the inquiry.