GETTING A PET IN LUXEMBOURG

You have decided to add to your family with a furry friend? Good idea but you have perhaps some questions. Where can I buy a purebred cat or dog in Luxembourg? And if I want to adopt an animal? Do the veterinarians speak English? What to do if there is an emergency? Are they any other support services for my dog or my cat?
Before getting your paws on a pet, think about it seriously. Do you have enough space and time to take care of this new member of your family? So many people discovered they were better able to have an animal friend in theory than in practice!
Buying or adopting?
If the answer is yes, you have two options. You can buy a purebred dog or cat. Make sure to go through an approved breeder. You never know the real conditions under which pets are bred if buying from an unknown seller. You can ask a list of the approved breeders to the Fédération cynologique luxembourgeoise for the dogs1 and the Fédération feline luxembourgeoise for the cats2.
Instead of shopping, you can also adopt your animal. There are a lot of dogs and cats in need of a home. You can find the complete list of the pet adoption centres in the Greater Region here. In most cases, you do not have to pay or only a small amount. The majority of the shelters live principally from donations and are run by volunteers. One exception is the Société protectrice des Animaux in Thionville (France). The costs of adoption depend on the type and the age of the animal (cats, dogs, ponies, donkeys, mules, horses, etc.).
Finding a veterinarian
Good news for you: most vets can speak English. Their knowledge of the language of Shakespeare is sometimes limited but enough to explain what is going on with your pet. While the best is always a personal recommendation, sometimes this is not possible. You can find a non-exhaustive list of veterinarians here. For a complete list, you can consult the website of the Lëtzebuerger Associatioun vun de Klengdéierenpraktiker (LAK). This veterinary association has more than 160 members. The site is also useful if you have an emergency regarding your pet and if your veterinarian is absent or unavailable. It provides the name, location and phone number of the on-duty small animal practitioners available from 8 a.m. every working day. You can also call the number 112.
Do not forget the pet etiquette when walking with your dog
Did you know that 500 tons of dog poops are removed each year from the public areas and pavements of Luxembourg-City? The article 9 of the general regulations on public order and safety of the City of Luxembourg requires you to collect any poop that your dog leaves behind. Plastic bags for dog poops – called “Bravo” - are available from around 400 distribution points throughout the capital. They are also available at the Luxembourg City Hall, the Bierger Center, the “Badanstalt” and Bonnevoie municipal pools and the recycling centre. In addition, there are 16 dog pooping areas within the city that are regularly cleaned. The addresses of these areas can be found on the website of the City.
Dogs should be kept on a leash at all times in built-up areas, public car parks, public transport and sports grounds. However, you do not have to keep your dog on a leash outside urban areas – though your municipality may have local regulations for particularly busy areas. In this case, you have to be able to put your dog back on a leash if needed. Potentially dangerous dogs must be kept on a leash everywhere unless you have successfully obtained an obedience diploma.
Support services
If you do not have enough time for your four-legged friend, you can use the services of a dog walking company. You can find here a list, including kennels and catteries. Many of the dog walkers also provide pet-sitting service and vice versa.
If your pet needs special care, you can require the services of an animal physiotherapist who will provide physical therapy and rehabilitation to your cat or dog. Of course, physiotherapy is complementary and does not replace a veterinary diagnosis and treatment. In case of behaviour disorders, animal behaviourist can help you to re-establish a serene and balanced relationship between you and your four-legged friend. There is no list available for these two types of therapists, but you can easily find them by using your favourite search engine.
