Gibéryen resigns from Chamber of Deputies

Gast Gibéryen, the ADR MP for the past 31 years, has announced that he is stepping down.
Gibéryen, aged 70, said that serving had been a “great pleasure”, but “it’s time to retire” in his resignation letter to Fernand Etgen (DP), the Chamber of Deputies speaker, on 6 July.
Gibéryen was co-founder of the Aktiounskomitee 5/6 Pensioun fir Jiddfereen movement, a forerunner of the ADR that was lobbying to get pensions for private employees at the same level as public employee pensions, in 1987. He was first elected to the chamber in 1989 and has held a seat in the South constituency ever since. The ADR took its current name in 2006. He previously had been a municipal councillor and mayor of Frisange.
Gibéryen will formally step down on 13 October 2020. His seat will be taken over by Fred Keup, a change that was pre-announced last year. Keup is best known as a co-founder of the Nee 2015 (since renamed Wee 2050) activist group, which succesfully campaigned against the 2015 referendum on foreigner voting rights.