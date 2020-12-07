Gift card orders on Letzshop.lu over 6 weeks

Letzshop.lu announced on Monday that several records had been broken over the course of 2020 through the online sales platform.
Among measures taken on the site to assist local businesses this year was the introduction of the functionality to order gift vouchers through the site which, over the past six weeks, has resulted in €350,000 in purchases which ends up fully in the hands of the local retailers.
According to directorate general for middle classes which initiated the site in 2018, Letzshop.lu was visited by more than 450,000 people from June-October 2020, and the site currently has some 500 companies listed, with around 370,000 items available for purchase.
“The online sales platform helps merchants face the digital challenge while boosting and diversifying retail,” minister for small and medium-sized enterprises Lex Delles (DP) said in light of the announcement. “Letzshop's impressive results demonstrate the growing interest of the general public and the need for such a tool, which is particularly important in times of health crisis.”