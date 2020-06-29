Global deaths surpass half million; French cities turn Green

Luc Frieden warns of catastrophic second lockdown, Martin leads historic Irish coalition, Poles face second presidential vote, Facebook resists ad boycotts. Delano’s breakfast briefing.
Half a million dead from coronavirus
More than 500,000 people worldwide have died from coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the John Hopkins University tracker. More than 10 million people have been infected. On Sunday Brazil recorded more than 30,000 new cases, bringing its total to 1.3 million infections and 57,622 deaths. In the US, the number of new cases on Saturday surpassed 40,000 for the third consecutive day as health secretary Alex Azar warned that “the window is closing” on the chance to effectively curb the spread of the virus. Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said that the number of daily infections in his state, which is now averaging 5,000, had taken a “swift and very dangerous turn”. The Guardian and CNBC have updates.
Luxembourg: 25 new cases
On Sunday the Luxembourg health ministry reported that of 4,925 tests carried out in the previous 24 hours, 25 people were found to be infected with the coronavirus. There are currently 85 active infections, 14 people remain hospitalized, with 1 in intensive care, though there have been no deaths since 23 May. The Rt_eff reproduction rate has fallen below 1 again and stands at 0.94.
Luxembourg: Frieden says second lockdown would be catastrophic
President of the Chamber of Commerce Luc Frieden said in an interview on Sunday that the Luxembourg government should seek “different ways” to handle a possible second wave of the coronavirus by “balancing” the health and economic factors. Speaking on radio 100,7, Frieden, who is a former minister of finance and justice, said that “a second total lockdown would be catastrophic” and that solutions such as regional rather than nationwide confinement should be considered.
Luxembourg: ministry’s “Stop the Party” campaign
Luxembourg’s health ministry has launched a new coronavirus campaign labelled “Stop the Party”. The message next to an image of a table with a bottle and upturned beakers and a party hat reads: “Even if the summer weather invites to party: Avoid this risk in order to prevent the #COVID19 infection numbers from increasing further! Show solidarity with your fellow citizens. Only together we can keep the pandemic in check.”
Green surge in France
The second round of local elections in France on Sunday saw the EELV make gains in many of the 4,827 municipalities, with Lyon, Bordeaux, Marseilles and Strasbourg the biggest cities to vote in green mayors. Socialist Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo who has transformed many parts of the capital with cycling lanes, held on to her position after being endorsed by the greens. But the far-right National Rally won in Perpignan, where Marine Le Pen’s former boyfriend Louis Aliot was standing. France24 and the BBC have more.
Martin to lead historic coalition in Ireland
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin was voted in as the Taoiseach--prime minister--of Ireland as, for the first time in its history, the party has formed a government with its rival Fine Gael. The Green party will join them in the three-way coalition which is the result of months of negotiations following February’s election. The Irish Times and RTE have details.
Facebook resisting ad boycott pressure
CNBC says it has seen a memo sent by Facebook’s VP of global business solutions, Carolyn Everson, to advertisers saying that the social media company does not make policy changes tied to revenue pressure. “We set our policies based on principles rather than business interests,” Everson reportedly writes. The move follows decisions by the likes of Unilever, Coca-Cola and Honda to join a campaign to suspend advertising on Facebook until it revises its policy on hate speech and disinformation.
Trump was unaware of Afghanistan bounties
US president Donald Trump said he was never briefed about alleged Russian payments of bounties to kill US troops in Afghanistan. Tweeting on Sunday, Trump said that “Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us …” The New York Times claims US intelligence was alerted of the Russian bounty programme in January and that officials, including members of Trump’s national security council, have been discussing how to respond for months.
Poland requires second round in presidential election
Incumbent Andrzej Duda will have to face Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a second round of voting to decide who will serve as Polish president. Sunday’s first round of voting gave Duda just under 42% of the vote and Trzaskowski just over 30%, according to polls. The Guardian and BBC have more.
Malawi has new president
Lazarus Chakwera has been elected the president of Malawi in an historic rerun that was ordered by a court after irregularities were found in last year’s election, which had been “won” by incumbent Peter Mutharika. Aljazeera and The Washington Post have analysis.
Town shows pride
Residents of the Spanish town of Villanueva de Algaidas have bedecked their homes and businesses with the Pride rainbow flag after the local council was forced to remove its flag from the town hall due to a supreme court order. The Guardian has a report.
