Goebbels gives up national library post

Joanne Goebbels has withdrawn her nomination as the next head of the Luxembourg National Library (BnL).
Goebbels was named to the post in April and was meant to take over as director in July. However, her qualifications were called into question, with some suggesting that family connections and her friendship with culture minister Sam Tanson played a role in her appointment.
Goebbels is currently a vice principal at the Athénée high school, in charge of its International Baccalaureate programme, and a former LSAP candidate for the Chamber of Deputies and European Parliament. She is also the daughter of Robert Goebbels, an ex-cabinet minister, MEP and LSAP secretary general.
The culture ministry stated on 25 May that:
“Following the vehement public discussion that resulted [from her nomination], Joanne Goebbels decided to relinquish this appointment, believing that the National Library deserves serenity and calm to successfully see through the challenges it faces in the 21st century.”
The government has now nominated Claude D. Conter for the position. He is currently director of the National Literature Centre (CNL) and previously served as its curator.
Conter will replace Monique Kieffer, who is retiring after leading the national library for 20 years.