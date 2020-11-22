Golden Hill apple crisp: BLC cookbook sneak peek

The British Ladies’ Club has published its “Lëtz Cook” cookbook, a compilation of recipes from its members and friends, with all proceeds supporting two charities. Here’s a recipe contributed on behalf of Delano by journalist Natalie Gerhardstein.
Lëtz Cook will be available by the start of December and contains a foreward by British Ambassador to Luxembourg John Marshall, plus over 100 pages of recipes with a colour insert in the centre.
All proceeds from the sale of the cookbooks will go to two charities: Luxembourg-based Rahna Service Dogs, which provides trained dogs for physically disabled individuals, and The Honeypot Children’s Charity in the UK, supporting young carers.
The following is one of the recipes in the book, submitted by yours truly. Enjoy!
Golden Hill apple crisp
My grandfather, Rodger Gerhardstein, planted his first apple trees in northern Ohio in 1945. When he met my grandmother, Irene, they set up Golden Hill orchards on the same plot of land she had inherited from her own grandparents, who were originally from Devon, England. At its peak, the orchard produced over 12,000 bushels annually which not only kept the family busy but forced my grandmother to get creative with any extra fruit. This is a recipe she borrowed from Rodger’s mother, Bernice, and it has been passed down the generations ever since.
Ingredients
- 6-8 tart apples (Mutsu, or Crispin, apples work well)
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ c. orange juice
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 1 ¼ c. white sugar
- ½ c. softened butter
- ¾ c. flour
- ½ c. chopped nuts (optional)
Method
- Grease a 7-inch square pan.
- Slice the apples and place them in the pan.
- Add orange juice and sprinkle with salt, cinnamon, and ¼ cup of sugar.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the crumble using the remaining 1 cup of sugar plus butter, flour, and nuts (if using) so that the dry ingredients are well coated. (This works best if you mix together with clean hands.)
- Crumble the mix over the apples.
- Bake in preheated oven at 350°F (around 175°C) for approximately 25-30 minutes. The crumble should be browned (not burnt), and the apples should be tender.
The BLC is a social club for local and international women in Luxembourg who speak English at any level. They were established over 50 years ago and support women of all ages by organising social events catering to every age group. For more info, visit blc.lu. Order the cookbook here.