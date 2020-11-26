Goodyear to reassign 100 staff

American tyre manufacturer Goodyear is to reassign around 100 staff other facilities as it relocates low volume car tyre production out of Colmar-Berg.
The production unit will be relocated to other sites in Europe, including its new site in Dudelange, which have the “capacity and resources”, according to Luxembourg labour union LCGB.
“Prototyping and tyre service activities at the same site would not be impacted,” the union said in a press release issued on Thursday. Unions LCGB and OGBL will discuss and develop an employment retention plan so that the staff relocation to other Goodyear sites is done in a “respectful manner”.
The firm, which has had a presence in Colmar-Berg since 1949 where in 2020 it employed 3,450 people, announced a $36m investment in its Colmar-Berg facilities in 2019. The investment was intended to fund improvements and ramp up its off-the-road tyre production.