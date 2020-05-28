Gov offers consulting cash for SMEs to revamp post-virus

The government has started a financial aid scheme to help SMEs and other businesses transform themselves following the covid-19 crisis.
“Fit 4 Resilience” is part of the “Neistart Lëtzebuerg” economic recovery plan outlined by the government on 20 May and is being managed by Luxinnovation, an economic promotion agency.
In a press release issued on 28 May, the economy ministry said of Fit 4 Resilience:
“The aim is to support companies in their analysis of how they have been impacted by the covid-19 crisis in order to identify the paths to follow to reinvent themselves and relaunch their activities in a more resilient manner. The analysis will focus both on their internal functioning and on their interaction with customers and suppliers.”
The announcement explained:
“With the support of consulting firms specialising in strategy, approved by Luxinnovation, Fit 4 Resilience will help companies prepare a repositioning plan and develop an action plan covering the short and medium-term perspective. Depending on the companies’ size and complexity, the development work may last between 5 and 25 days. The Ministry of the Economy will cover 50% of the consultancy costs for eligible companies.”
Applications are open until 31 December.