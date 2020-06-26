Gramegna in Eurogroup race, ArcelorMittal plan costs, Fed action

“Today’s momentous challenges require consensus & compromise between all Eurozone members, Pierre Gramegna said as he announced his candidacy to be Eurogroup president on 25 June 2020. “I will use my 6-year experience, all my energy and diplomacy for this task.” Library picture: Pierre Gramegna speaks at a press conference, 20 May 2020. Photo: SIP / Jean-Christophe Verhaegen