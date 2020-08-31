Grand Ducal couple reportedly eyeing Biarritz retirement

Grand Duke Henri and his wife have acquired a flat in the seaside town of Biarritz, with a view to retiring there.
While the cost of security in Cabasson, their Provençal residence, was raised this summer by a parliamentary question from Sven Clement (Piratepartei), it is in Biarritz that the Grand Ducal couple could spend much time in future.
At least that is what has been suggested by French regional daily Sud-Ouest, when the couple posed alongside seamstress Anelor and the mayor of Biarritz last week. “The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg settle in Biarritz,” the newspaper headline read.
The article stated that Grand Duchess Maria Teresa “invited her entourage and the press to come and discover the work of the dressmaker Anelor, with her jackets inspired by Japanese kimonos.” The wife of the sovereign “confided to appreciate 'for two years', the charms of the Basque city. The population is so welcoming and authentic here. With my husband, we can aspire to a normal life. Even if some people recognise us in the street, they remain discreet.”
Last Monday, the couple moved into a flat with a sea view. “This is a secret getaway, for both of us”, the Grand Duchess was quoted as saying. “We still have obligations in Luxembourg, especially my husband, who has a lot of work, our installation here is not for now, but why not in a few years.”
The article has prompted speculation it could be a sign that Grand Duke Henri, 65, will relinquish his title. He took up post on 7 October 2000, following the abdication of his father, Grand Duke Jean, who died in 2019. The next in line, Prince Guillaume, this year became a father following the birth of Prince Charles with Princess Stéphanie.
In February, an investigation into the Grand Ducal court, known as the Waringo report, concluded shortcomings in human resource management, financial transparency and organisations structure, prompting calls for comprehensive reform.
The same month, the youth branch of the LSAP party called for a referendum on abolishing the country’s constitutional monarchy. It opposes the social privileges bequeathed to the family, which cost the taxpayer around €14.3m in 2020.